49ers sign free-agent receiver Andy Jones to one-year contract

49ers add receiver Jones ... not the one you're thinking of originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Tuesday added a wide receiver by the last name of Jones.

No.

Not that one.

The newest addition to the 49ers is free-agent wide receiver Andy Jones, 26, who last suited up for an NFL game in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Jones has appeared in 11 career games. He has 11 receptions for 80 yards in his career.

The 49ers created two roster spots on Tuesday, releasing the team’s No. 5 quarterback Josh Johnson and tight end Daniel Helm, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

A lot of eyes around the NFL are on the Atlanta Falcons and to which team they will trade seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones.

The 49ers are believed to be interested in Jones -- as are most teams in the league. Coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons during the 2015 and ’16 seasons.

The big questions are whether the 49ers have enough draft capital to convince the Falcons to part ways with Jones. The Falcons are believed to be seeking a first-round draft pick. The 49ers traded their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Miami Dolphins for the right to move up to select quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Also, the 49ers have approximately $18 million in cap space, and Jones is set to make $15.3 million in salary for the upcoming season.

Jones, 32, sat out seven games last season due to hamstring injuries. He had 771 yards receiving in nine games to end a streak in which his lowest receiving output was 1,394 yards (2019).

