49ers to sign free agent LB Mychal Kendricks

The 49ers are adding more help at linebacker. During San Francisco’s preseason loss Saturday evening, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported they’d be signing veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

The Eagles took Kendricks in the second round of the 2012 draft. He spent six years with Philadelphia before moving on to the Seahawks where he played for two years, and he suited up for Washington in one game last year.

Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in 2018 that led him to be released by the Browns, but Cleveland suspended him after the charges came down. He was suspended for eight games during the 2018 season. In July of this year he was sentenced to one day in jail plus three years of probation and 300 hours of community service.

The 49ers need some linebacker depth, and a veteran like Kendricks could help them in camp, but he’d have a real shot to make the club given the inexperience down the depth chart. Second-year undrafted free agent Jonas Griffith and journeyman LB James Burgess Jr. both started Saturday’s preseason opener. Former strong safety Marcell Harris and undrafted rookies Justin Hilliard and Elijah Sullivan also played with Fred Warner sitting out and Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles both out with injuries.

Kendricks has played in 104 games with 91 starts across nine years. He has 548 tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks, four interceptions, 30 pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

San Francisco has a full roster, so adding Kendricks will require a corresponding move, although none has been announced.