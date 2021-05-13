49ers sign four more draft picks

Second-round guard Aaron Banks wasn’t the only 49ers draft pick to reach agreement on his first NFL contract on Thursday.

The team announced that four others have also signed their four-year deals. Fifth-round offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, fifth-round defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, fifth-round safety Talanoa Hufanga, and sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell also signed with the team.

Three picks remain unsigned, including third-overall pick Trey Lance.

Moore made 26 starts as a left tackle at Western Michigan and will likely be competing for a backup spot once on-field work begins. Lenoir had 158 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 45 games at Oregon.

Hufanga also comes from the Pac-12 and had 203 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles while at USC. Mitchell had 527 carries for 3,267 yards and 41 touchdowns to go with 49 catches for 597 yards and five touchdowns at Louisiana.

The 49ers, who kick off rookie minicamp on Friday, also announced the signing of four undrafted rookies. Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard, Louisiana Monroe tight end Josh Pederson, Kansas State linebacker Elijah Sullivan, and UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. make up that quartet.

