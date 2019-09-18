The 49ers made a switch at long-snapper on Tuesday, cutting Colin Holba and signing Jon Condo, who spent 11 seasons in that role with the Raiders.

Condo, 38, was the Raiders' long-snapper for 11 seasons from 2007 to '17. He appeared in the final four games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. He began his career in 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in three games before winning a spot with the Raiders two seasons later.

Holba was signed last year after Kyle Nelson was suspended 10 games for his second offense of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Nelson served the first four games of his penalty in 2018, and will be eligible to return to the 49ers after six games this season. Holba did not have any obvious mistakes in the first two games this season.

Condo will wear No. 59 for the 49ers.

Also, the 49ers filled an open spot on their practice squad with the addition of offensive lineman Will Holden.

Holden (6-7, 312) entered the NFL as a fifth round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He appeared in 11 games with seven starts for Arizona the past two seasons. He spent time in the offseason with Miami and Seattle.

49ers sign former Raiders long-snapper Jon Condo to replace Colin Holba originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area