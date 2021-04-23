49ers to sign former Raiders DL Maurice Hurst Jr.

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
Another former Raiders defensive lineman is set to sign with the 49ers. Las Vegas’ 2018 fifth-round pick Maurice Hurst on Thursday tweeted he’s joining the 49ers’ defensive front.

This is an intriguing addition for San Francisco, which had some depth issues on the interior of its defensive line. While Hurst was a fifth-round choice, it wasn’t because of talent. The former Michigan star posted 13.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in four very good seasons for the Wolverines. He was a projected first-round pick until he was diagnosed with a heart condition that kept him from participating in the NFL combine.

The then-Oakland Raiders scooped Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He spent three seasons with them and posted 8.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in 40 games.

He’ll add depth along the 49ers’ interior alongside DJ Jones and Javon Kinlaw. If he reaches the upside the Raiders saw at times during his tenure with the club, Hurst could wind up being a key piece on a defensive line expected to spearhead one of the NFL’s top defenses.

