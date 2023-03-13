49ers to sign former Panthers QB Sam Darnold

The Sam Darnold experiment is officially over for the Carolina Panthers.

As first reported by ESPN lead NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday, Darnold has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers, per Schefter’s colleague David Newton, did have interest in bringing back the 25-year-old quarterback for 2023.

49ers reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold, per source. pic.twitter.com/rpJLf1YXxi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Carolina acquired Darnold from the New York Jets, back in April of 2021. They shipped off three draft picks—a 2021 sixth-rounder, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2022 fourth-rounder—for the 2018 third overall selection.

Darnold started off hot in Charlotte, leading the Panthers to a 3-0 record in 2021 while passing for 888 yards and three touchdowns. The bottom, however, soon fell out, as the team went 1-7 in his next eight starts—a run where he threw for six scores to 12 interceptions.

2022 saw a bit of a revival for Darnold, who got the starting job back in Week 12. He pushed the Panthers to a 4-2 mark to end the campaign—chucking for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks.

He will now, additionally, be rejoining former interim head coach Steve Wilks and running back Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire