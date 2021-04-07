49ers sign former Eagles QB, now have 4 QBs on roster

The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday announced the addition of former Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

Sudfeld, 27, was a sixth-round pick out of Indiana by the Washington Football Team in the 2016 draft. He was cut by Washington in 2017 and claimed by the Eagles where he spent the next four seasons.

Across his time in the NFL, Sudfeld has played in just four games with no starts. He’s completed 25 of his 37 throws for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

San Francisco now has four quarterbacks on their roster with another likely joining the club as the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. Head coach Kyle Shanahan typically likes to carry three quarterbacks on the final roster with two active on game days and another as a voice in the quarterback room.

The odd man out is probably veteran Josh Johnson, who signed with the club late last season and inked a reserve/futures deal this offseason. Given that he’s soon to be 35 and wasn’t rostered as of November last season, his days as a viable NFL backup are probably over.

Sudfeld should compete for the QB3 job with Josh Rosen depending on the 49ers’ plan with the third-overall pick.