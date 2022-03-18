49ers to sign former Colts safety George Odum

The 49ers secondary and special teams units are getting a new addition. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday reported former Colts safety George Odum is signing a three-year deal worth $10.95 million with San Francisco.

Odum joined the Colts in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from Central Arkansas. In four years with Indianapolis he carved out a key special teams role and thrived in that spot — earning a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2020. Pro Football Focus’ Jeff Deeney tweeted that Odum posted PFF’s second-highest special teams grade that year.

Last season Odum saw seven starts at safety and started 10 of the 65 games he played there across four seasons. He racked up 150 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions. Odum’s primary job with the 49ers though will be turning around a special teams unit that was one of the NFL’s worst last season. He’s the second special teams ace San Francisco has signed this offseason, along with former Packers LB Oren Burks.

This likely spells the end of Jaquiski Tartt’s tenure in San Francisco. He’s an unrestricted free agent and Odum figures to be the fourth safety on the roster alongside Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarius Moore.