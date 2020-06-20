49ers sign fifth-rounder Colton McKivitz

The 49ers announced Friday they have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to his rookie deal.

The team made McKivitz a fifth-round selection, using the 153rd overall choice on the West Virginia product.

McKivitz could get a chance to compete for the right guard position left open with the release of Mike Person in March. Daniel Brunskill is the favorite to win the job, with Tom Compton also a candidate.

McKivitz appeared in 50 games with 47 starts in five years with the Mountaineers. He started all 12 games at left tackle in 2019 and was named Big 12 Conference co-offensive lineman of the year and first-team All-Big 12.

He was third-team All-American.

