49ers sign fifth-round draft pick Colton McKivitz to rookie contract

The 49ers locked up their first 2020 NFL draft pick, signing fifth-round offensive tackle Colton McKivitz to a four-year rookie contract Friday.

Draft pick compensation is slotted with little wiggle room for negotiation, so McKivitz is estimated to earn $3.624 million over the life of the deal. The contract should come with a $329,780 signing bonus.

The 49ers drafted five players in Aprl, including first-rounders Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk. Negotiations generally run smoothly even for high picks, without the drama associated with frequent holdouts in the previous collective bargaining agreement.

The 49ers added a stout young tackle in McKivitz, a third-team All-American during his senior season at West Virginia.

McKivitz could move to guard if the 49ers choose to go that route, with some positional versatility that is prized in today's NFL. He's a career tackle with some experience on the inside, but he exclusively played left tackle during his senior season. McKivitz could be a reserve on the outside behind starters Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey early in his development, though Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill also want to stake a claim to available reserve spots.

