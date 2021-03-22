49ers sign ex-Lions safety Tavon Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Lions safety Tavon Wilson is on the move again. The veteran safety signed with the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Wilson played for the Lions from 2016-2019 and was a primary starter at strong safety in his four years in Detroit. He spent the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he signed as a free agent last offseason.

The Lions replaced Wilson in 2020 with Duron Harmon, another ex-New England Patriot player, and the decline in performance — particularly in run defense — from Wilson to Harmon was readily evident.

Detroit currently has Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Godwin Igwebuike and C.J. Moore on the roster at safety.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 things to know about new Rams WR DeSean Jackson

    DeSean Jackson averages more yards per catch in his career than any active NFL player.

  • Sheldon Rankins was drawn to the Jets by Robert Saleh

    Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has signed with the Jets. New Jets coach Robert Saleh had a lot to do with that. “It obviously starts with the head guy, with Coach Saleh,” Rankins told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Him coming from San Fran and I know guys that played out there, played for him, and were able [more]

  • NFL rumors: 49ers among six teams interested in Deshaun Watson trade

    Deshaun Watson currently is facing several sexual assault lawsuits, but the 49ers remain interested in a potential trade for the star QB.

  • Steelers sign Tyler Simmons

    Pittsburgh has added another wide receiver. The Steelers announced they’ve signed Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract on Monday. Simmons spent time with the Texans last year, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. But Houston cut him from its practice squad early on in the regular season. Simmons caught 35 passes for [more]

  • Raptors' Nick Nurse fined for throwing mask toward stands, directing profanity at refs

    Frustrations boiled over for the Raptors head coach during Friday's last-second loss to the Utah Jazz.

  • Source: Tavon Wilson, 49ers agree to one-year contract in free agency

    Tavon Wilson will join a 49ers group of safeties that includes Jimmie Ward, Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris.

  • Report: 49ers showing interest in Tavon Wilson

    The 49ers signed veteran center Alex Mack last week and they reportedly have eyes on making an experienced addition on the defensive side of the ball this week. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team is showing “strong interest” in signing free agent safety Tavon Wilson. Wilson spent last season with the Colts after [more]

  • NBA rumors: Warriors have shown Bogdan Bogdanović trade interest

    The front offices are very familiar with each other ...

  • Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

    The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women.

  • Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

    Company announcement – No. 15 / 2021 Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons Copenhagen, March 22, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) has received information on transactions in Zealand's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions. Please see the attached file. # # # About Zealand Pharma A/S Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand Pharma’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand Pharma markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand Pharma-invented peptide therapeutics. Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com. Forward-Looking Statement The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. For further information, please contact: Zealand Pharma Investor Relations Maeve Conneighton Argot Partners investors@zealandpharma.comZealand Pharma Media Relations David Rosen Argot Partners media@zealandpharma.com Attachment 25_210319_Notification_AST_w[3.22.21]

  • 10 second-tier free agents Giants could still target this offseason

    The Giants might have added eight new players already, but there are still holes to fill. Let's take a look at these 10 players they could still go after...

  • Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre emerge victorious from memorable WWE Fastlane

    Reigns remains the Universal Champion but only just

  • Report: Warriors have had ‘talks’ with Orlando Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors are one of five teams to talk with the Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon.

  • Giants may have been bidding against themselves for Kenny Golladay

    Receiver Kenny Golladay wanted $18.5 million per year. He got $18 million per year from the Giants, with incentives that could push the deal to $19 million per year. So here’s the question: In paying Golladay $18 million per year, which team(s) were the Giants competing against? Based on discussions with multiple sources, the answer [more]

  • Honda Classic purse payout: Big paydays for winner Matt Jones, runner-up Brandon Hagy

    Matt Jones captured The Honda Classic, but he wasn't the only big winner on Sunday. So, too, was runner-up Brandon Hagy.

  • Free agent moves and other 49ers news from the last week

    We check in with the Cardinals' division rivals to see what activity they have had in free agency so far.

  • NBA rumors: Kings interested in John Collins trade with Hawks at deadline

    This is the type of deal the Kings should be searching for over the coming days, but landing Collins will be a very tall task.

  • Will someone sign J.C. Jackson to an offer sheet?

    The Rams opted to slam the door on the possibility that someone will sign cornerback Darious Williams to an offer sheet that the Rams can’t or won’t match, by applying a first-round RFA tender to the undrafted defender. The Patriots kicked the door open for an offer sheet to cornerback J.C. Jackson, who received only [more]

  • 2021 NFL draft: Brian Baldinger has strong opinions on this year's prospects

    NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has some really eye-opening takes on some of this year's prospects, including a possible top-five pick at quarterback.

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?