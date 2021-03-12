Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the 49ers have signed him to a contract that will tie him to the team beyond the 2021 season.

According to multiple reports that PFT has confirmed, the team has signed Moseley to a two-year contract. The deal is worth up to $10.1 million.

Moseley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has appeared in 29 games over the last three seasons. He played 12 games and started eight times in 2020.

Moseley had 47 tackles and an interception last season.

Moseley remains in the fold, but the 49ers still have a handful of impending free agent cornerbacks. Richard Sherman, Dontae Johnson, Jason Verrett, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Jamar Taylor make up that group.

49ers sign Emmanuel Moseley to two-year contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk