49ers sign Drake Jackson, all nine members from 2022 NFL Draft class

On Thursday, the 49ers announced they officially have signed all nine players from their 2022 NFL Draft class.

Each of the nine players signed four-year deals, including defensive lineman and second-round pick Drake Jackson and cornerback Samuel Womack III, who finalized their first contracts with the club on Thursday. The entire rookie class has been present at OTAs while the front office worked out the formalities with their representation.

Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s practice but was seen in the club’s first open practice of OTAs. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound lineman was brought in to add depth and speed to the group, presumably playing opposite of defensive end Nick Bosa.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is excited about Jackon’s potential, noting the rookie is a “sponge” soaking in everything he can since arriving in the Bay Area. At first, the No. 61 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft will be a rotational piece along with Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu among others in the very deep defensive line room.

Danny Gray also was not seen in the 49ers' second practice open to local media. The SMU product was seen using a Theragun on his right hamstring while on the field in the first open practice.

With only limited exposure, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk already has been impressed by the rookie receiver’s speed, saying “He can fly.”

Also absent from Wednesday’s practice was the 49ers' bigger back, third-round running back Ty Davis-Price. Running backs coach and assistant head coach Anthony Lynn believes the LSU product will bring a new dimension of power or “thunder” to the room that already has “lightning."

Here is the entire rookie draft class:

No. 61 DL Drake Jackson, USC

No. 93 RB Ty Davis-Price, LSU

No. 105 WR Danny Gray, SMU

No. 134 OL Spencer Burford Texas San Antonio

No. 172 CB Bobby Womack, Toledo

No. 187 OL NIck Zackelj, Fordham

No. 220 DL Kalia Davis, Central Florida

No. 221 CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

No. 262 QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

The 49ers are set to have another practice open to media next week, tentatively on Tuesday.

