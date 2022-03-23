49ers re-sign Dontae Johnson, Jeff Wilson Jr., Jordan Willis to NFL contracts

49ers re-sign Johnson, Wilson Jr., Willis to one-year deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While much of the league is in full free agency frenzy, the 49ers quietly made a few moves to add reliable depth to their roster.

Even though Jimmy Garoppolo’s future remains uncertain, the club still needs to look ahead and solidify the roster. They did just that on Wendesday, re-signing defensive lineman Jordan Willis, defensive back Dontae Johnson and running back Jeff Wilson.

The #49ers announced they have re-signed DL Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) March 23, 2022

Free-agent defensive backs Rashaan Melvin and Dontae Johnson have resigned one-year deals with their respective teams, the Panrhers and 49ers, per their agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

RB Jeff Wilson announced on IG that he is coming back to the #49ers https://t.co/tdumlCKwn4 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) March 23, 2022

DL Jordan Willis

The defensive lineman will return to the 49ers for a third season after appearing in 17 total games for the club. Willis has been a solid rotational player as well as a contributor on special teams.

The five-year veteran was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent time with the New York Jets before being traded to the 49ers in October of 2020.



The favorite play of 49ers Faithful made by Willis was a blocked punt in the team’s Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers, sending San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game. The lineman also racked up 15 tackles, a career-high 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble over his 10 games in 2021.

DB Dontae Johnson

The versatile defensive back was drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The majority of Johnson’s nine seasons have been in the Bay Area, spending the 2018 season and part of 2019 on several different rosters.

Johnson has been a reliable member of the 49ers' secondary appearing in 100 games, 28 as a starter. The front office and coaching staff are all admirers of his versatility, filling in at cornerback, in the slot and at safety as needed.

Johnson will add veteran leadership to a young group that includes Emmanuel Moseley, Charvarius Ward, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir and Ka’Dar Hollman.



While the team could look to the upcoming draft to replace K’Waun Williams who signed with the Denver Broncos, it will likely be one of the players currently signed to the team that will take over at nickel back.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The undrafted free agent will now spend his fifth NFL season with the 49ers. Wilson has appeared in 37 games, nine as a starter. The North Texas product’s physical style of play is a favorite of George Kittle and Kyle Shanahan.

Wilson will rejoin Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty in the running backs room, but the club will likely add more depth in the draft and/or free agency.

The veteran ball carrier has registered 298 carries for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wilson has also become a reliable check-down target on offense.

While 49ers fans await the fate of their veteran quarterback, the team's front office continues to push ahead, getting ready for the 2022 season as best they can.

