49ers re-sign DL T.Y. McGill to 1-year contract

The 49ers on Thursday agreed to re-sign one of their own free agents. Veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill is signing a one-year deal with the club after playing well in his brief stint with the team to end last season per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

McGill was a practice squad addition whose services were needed when injuries piled up on the interior of the defensive line. He wound up playing in nine games and posted a pair of tackles for loss with a pair of quarterback hits.

There were multiple short yardage plays where McGill got through to either make a stop or alter the play to help San Francisco’s defense get a stop.

The 2022 season was McGill’s eighth in the NFL. He also spent time with the Colts, Browns, Eagles, Chargers and Vikings. Now his ninth season will be a chance to carve out a real role along the interior of a 49ers defensive line that has some holes to fill behind new presumed starter Javon Hargrave.

More!

49ers agree to terms with veteran CB Isaiah Oliver in free agency RFA LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles not tendered by 49ers 49ers to add former Raiders 1st-round pick DE Clelin Ferrell

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire