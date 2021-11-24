49ers sign Devin Funchess to practice squad

The 49ers signed receiver Devin Funchess to the practice squad.

Green Bay cut Funchess from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Aug. 27. He has remained a free agent since.

Funchess opted out of the 2020 season, so he has not played since 2019 when he saw action in one game with the Colts before breaking a collarbone.

The Panthers made Funchess a second-round choice in 2015. He has 164 receptions for 2,265 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in five seasons.

