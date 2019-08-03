49ers sign defensive lineman Jay Bromley, receiver Chris Thompson

The 49ers on Saturday signed former New York Giants defensive lineman Jay Bromley and placed Kapron Lewis-Moore on injured reserve.

The club also signed former Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Thompson and waived wide receiver Max McCaffrey.

Bromley (6-foot-3, 314 pounds) entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Giants in 2014. In four seasons with the Giants, he appeared in 55 games with four starts. He recorded 76 tackles and two sacks. He takes the roster spot vacated by Lewis-Moore, who sustained a severe groin injury in practice Thursday.

Thompson, 25, caught five passes for 84 yards in 13 games with the Texans in 2017. He did not appear in a regular-season game last season. Thompson (6-0, 175) played for the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in the spring.

McCaffrey was signed to the 49ers practice squad in November. He was later promoted to the team's active roster and saw action in the final game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

