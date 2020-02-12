49ers sign defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to one-year contract

The 49ers on Wednesday signed veteran defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Westbrooks, 29, is an Oakland native who went to Franklin High School. After going undrafted out of West Texas A&M, he played five seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

Westbrooks has played in 67 career games and has recorded nine sacks. He also has 79 career tackles -- 20 for loss -- and 26 QB hits.

The Raiders signed Westbrooks in July but he didn't appear in any games.

Westbrooks did play 24 snaps in the Rams' loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl Super LIII.

