49ers re-sign defensive lineman Damontre Moore before training camp

The 49ers once again signed defensive lineman Damontre Moore to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

San Francisco originally signed Moore in April, but he was waived just six weeks later in May.

Moore, 26, originally was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has bounced around the league since then, playing for five teams -- Giants, Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys and Raiders -- in his six-year career.

Moore appeared in two games last season with the Raiders. He recorded one tackle, and has recorded 10 sacks and 77 tackles in his NFL career.

The Texas A&M product most recently played for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He recorded 22 tackles and seven sacks in the short-lived league.

The 49ers open training camp Friday in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium.

