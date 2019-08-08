49ers sign defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga

With injuries stacking up on the defensive line, the 49ers have called in reinforcements.

According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, the 49ers have signed defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Valoaga played nine games for the Lions in 2017, and spent last year on the Dolphins practice squad.

While Joey Bosa‘s “significant” ankle injury is the latest hit for them, it’s hardly the only one.

Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, and Ronald Blair are currently working through injuries of their own, leaving the 49ers short on numbers for practice, at the very least.