The 49ers made a change to their defensive line depth on Monday.

The club signed defensive lineman Anthony Zettel to a one-year deal and waived defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga. Zettel is expected to step in immediately as a backup for the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Zettel (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) was a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft, where he played under 49ers defensive-line coach Kris Kocurek. In his four-year career with the Lions, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Zettel has appeared in 48 games with 16 starts. He has 75 career tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Carroll says he expects Clowney to play in Seahawks-49ers]

Zettel, who played his college ball at Penn State, appeared in four games with the Bengals this season before he was waived on Dec. 17.

Valoaga played in four games this season for the 49ers after being promoted from the practice squad in late-November. He played 19 snaps in the 49ers' 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

49ers sign defensive end Anthony Zettel for depth, waive Jeremiah Valoaga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area