49ers sign Darqueze Dennard

The 49ers have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard , the team announced.

Dennard, 30, played 21 defensive snaps as an emergency replacement for the 49ers in Week 18 and made one tackle. He was active for two of the team’s three postseason games and made one tackle in 12 snaps against the Packers.

The Bengals made Dennard a first-round choice in 2014.

He spent six seasons with the Bengals, one with the Falcons and was with the Colts, Giants and 49ers last season. Dennard has appeared in 87 games with 30 starts and has totaled 288 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

