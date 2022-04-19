49ers re-sign Daniel Brunskill; where will he play on offensive line?

49ers re-sign Brunskill, but where will he play on O-line? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers took a calculated risk to tender offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill this offseason at the lowest level for a restricted free agent.

The club made the correct move. No other team made a move on Brunskill, and he will return to the 49ers for at least another season.

Brunskill made it official on Tuesday, as he signed a one-year contract worth $2.433 million.

The 49ers announced the signings of Brunskill and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who had no outside negotiating power as an exclusive rights free agent. Jennings’ one-year deal is worth $825,000.

Brunskill has the most versatility of any 49ers’ offensive lineman, and he provides the club with an insurance policy in the event veteran center Alex Mack, 36, opts to retire after 13 NFL seasons. Mack’s return is not a sure thing.

As recently as three weeks ago, general manager John Lynch said “all signs” point to Mack coming back.

But Lynch said something similar just days before Joe Staley announced his retirement on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. If Mack had retirement plans, the 49ers might not want to disclose those plans until after next week’s draft.

What makes Brunskill’s return so important is his ability to play a number of different positions on the offensive line, including center.

In 2019, Brunskill started seven games at three different positions: right tackle, right guard and left tackle.

Brunskill started the first eight games in 2020 at right guard before moving to center, where he started the final eight games of the season.

He started every game at right guard last season.

The 49ers could invest a second- or third-round draft pick in a potential starting center next Friday on Day 2 of the draft. Brunskill could be an option to start if Mack does not return. Jake Brendel served as the backup center last season.

Story continues

Aaron Banks, a second-round draft pick last year, appears to be in line to start at left guard. Laken Tomlinson signed with the New York Jets this offseason as a free agent.

Jaylon Moore, who saw action at tackle as a rookie, appears to figure into the team’s plans at guard this year.

