49ers sign Damontre Moore

Defensive lineman Damontre Moore is hoping his stay with the 49ers is longer than it was this offseason.

The 49ers signed Moore to a one-year deal Wednesday, the team announced.

Moore originally signed with the 49ers on April 5 only to have the team waive him May 16.

Moore entered the league as a third-round choice of the Giants in 2013. He played 42 games for the Giants before they released him in December 2015 after a run-in with teammate Cullen Jenkins.

The Dolphins claimed him off waivers, and he went on to spend time with the Raiders, Seahawks and Cowboys before landing with the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet this year.

Moore has appeared in 54 NFL games and has 83 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles in his career. He had 22 tackles, seven sacks and a fumble recovery in eight AAF games.