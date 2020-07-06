49ers sign cornerback Jamar Taylor, waive Teez Tabor to clear roster spot

The 49ers made a move at cornerback Monday, as the team announced it has signed Jamar Taylor to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived cornerback Teez Tabor with a non-football injury in a corresponding move.

Taylor, a Boise State product, was drafted with the 54th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. During his seven-year career, Taylor has played for the Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

He has appeared in 90 games (41 starts), registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Last season with the Seahawks and Falcons, Taylor played in 12 games, notching 21 tackles and three passes defensed.

Tabor signed with the 49ers in February after spending most of last season on the team's practice squad.

Taylor will join a talented secondary which has one of the NFL's elite cornerback trios and was the best passing defense in the league last season.

