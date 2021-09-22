49ers sign Chris Thompson to practice squad

The 49ers added one running back to the active roster this week when they signed Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals practice squad.

On Wednesday, they added another one to their practice squad. The team announced the signing of veteran back Chris Thompson.

Thompson was a 2013 fifth-round pick in Washington and spent seven seasons with the team before moving on to Jacksonville last year. Thompson has 257 carries for 1,214 yards, 232 catches for 1,918 yards, and 16 total touchdowns over the course of his career.

The 49ers saw Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty get hurt during last Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Hasty is expected to be out for a while.

In addition to signing Thompson, the 49ers also signed defensive lineman Eddie Yarborough to the practice squad. Jordan Matthews, who is trying to transition from wide receiver to tight end, was cut from the practice squad.

