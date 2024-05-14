49ers sign Chris Hubbard

The 49ers added some veteran depth to their offensive line on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed tackle Chris Hubbard. It's a one-year deal worth $1.375 million for Hubbard.

Hubbard spent the 2023 season with the Titans and started all nine of the games he played while in Tennessee. He made 35 starts for the Browns over the previous five seasons and opened his career with 14 starts over four seasons with the Steelers.

Left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Colton McKivitz are back for the 49ers. Hubbard, Brandon Parker, and Jaylon Moore will compete for spots on the depth chart.