49ers sign center Jake Brendel

The 49ers signed center Jake Brendel on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Brendel signed with the Ravens on Nov. 27 after Matt Skura went on injured reserve with a knee injury. But Baltimore cut Brendel on Dec. 1.

Brendel worked out for the 49ers soon after being waived.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He went undrafted in 2016, signing with the Cowboys as a rookie free agent.

Brendel spent a few weeks on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2016, and when they cut him, the Dolphins signed him to their practice squad.

Brendel’s only action has come with the Dolphins as he played one game as a rookie, all 16 games in 2017 and four games in 2018. He has made three starts in his NFL career.

He signed with the Broncos in the 2019 offseason but failed to make Denver’s team.