49ers sign CB Jamar Taylor to practice squad

The 49ers on Friday announced the signing of cornerback Jamar Taylor to their practice squad. Taylor takes the vacant spot on the 16-man unit after tight end Chase Harrell was suspended for six games.

San Francisco originally signed Taylor in early July, but he was let go at final cuts. Reports from training camp indicated Taylor may make the club as insurance for nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams after spending most of camp there while Williams dealt with a calf injury.

Now the 49ers have called on Taylor again with Williams officially ‘questionable’ with a hip injury for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even if Williams gets to play Sunday, Taylor should still get a promotion to the active roster with Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon both out.

Taylor was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013. He also spent time with Cleveland, Arizona, Denver, Atlanta and Seattle. In 90 career games he has three interceptions and 31 pass breakups.