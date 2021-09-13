49ers to sign CB Dre Kirkpatrick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers’ shaky secondary depth was tested against the Lions late in San Francisco’s near Week 1 meltdown. They didn’t waste any time looking to remedy that issue, agreeing to a deal with free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrickagreeing to a deal with free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Cardinals for the 2020 campaign. He played in 14 games with 11 starts for Arizona last year and hauled in three interceptions.

In his nine-year career Kirkpatrick has played in 113 games with 78 starts. He has 13 interceptions to go along with 72 pass breakups.

Kirkpatrick will join a secondary in a bit of disarray following a season-ending ACL tear for starter Jason Verrett. The 49ers’ other starter Emmanuel Moseley missed the season opener because of a knee injury, leaving veteran Dontae Johnson and rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas as the only healthy options. Veteran Josh Norman was a healthy scratch as he gets back into playing shape.

San Francisco won’t need to work hard to clear a roster spot for the veteran cornerback. Verrett is set to go on season-ending injured reserve, and running back Raheem Mostert is also due to hit IR because of a knee injury he sustained against Detroit.

Recommended Stories

  • Dre Kirkpatrick signing with the 49ers

    With Jason Verrett out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the 49ers are bringing in a veteran at the position. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Dre Kirkpatrick. Krikpatrick spent the 2020 season with Arizona after eight years with Cincinnati. He started 11 games for the club while appearing [more]

  • Jason Verrett out for season with torn ACL, Raheem Mostert to miss around 8 weeks

    The injury bug has bitten the 49ers once again. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Monday that cornerback Jason Verrett tore his ACL during San Francisco’s victory over Detroit and will miss the rest of the season. Running back Raheem Mostert will also miss around eight games with chipped knee cartilage. He will [more]

  • 49ers fear torn ACL for CB Jason Verrett

    Kyle Shanahan said the 349ers are expecting the worst with Jason Verrett's knee injury.

  • Richard Sherman reunion with 49ers a “possibility” after Jason Verrett injury

    The 49ers had discussed a reunion with Richard Sherman even before they lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury. Now, signing Sherman might prove the team’s best backup plan. “We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Sherm’s always a [more]

  • Twitter reacts to 49ers' near collapse vs. Lions in 2021 Week 1

    It got a little dicey there at the end.

  • Report: Warriors working out free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono this week

    Before the start of training camp, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly working out former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono.

  • NFL Week 1 rookie QB report card: Mac Jones impresses, Trey Lance flashes

    Mac Jones showed veteran poise during his first NFL start while Trey Lance and Justin Fields flashed in limited action.

  • 49ers build 28-point lead, hold on for 41-33 win over Lions

    Nick Bosa was ready to kick back and relax while the San Francisco 49ers coasted to a season-opening victory. The Detroit Lions made Bosa get back to work. Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help San Francisco score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half, and the Niners barely held on for a 41-33 win over Detroit on Sunday.

  • 49ers RB Raheem Mostert to miss 8 weeks with knee injury, CB Jason Verrett done for season

    Is Eli Mitchell the lead back in San Francisco now?

  • INJURY UPDATE: Jerry Jeudy now has timetable for return

    Jerry Jeudy's injury will keep him sidelined for the beginning of the 2021 season.

  • WR Mike Williams looks like completely different player for Chargers

    In his new role, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will be an integral passing game piece.

  • Injuries to Verrett, Mostert put damper on 49ers win

    After a 2020 season that was derailed by injuries, the 2021 season got off to a worrying start for the San Francisco 49ers. While there were plenty of positives from a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit on Sunday from the return of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford to an efficient performance from Jimmy Garoppolo and a breakthrough game by rookie Elijah Mitchell, the most notable developments were significant knee injuries to cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that tests showed Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee, knocking out the team's best player for the season at perhaps its thinnest position after just one game.

  • Vikings PFF grades: Best players from the regular season opener

    Here are the top PFF grades for qualifying Vikings players on offense and defense:

  • 49ers injuries: Rasheem Mostert to miss 8 weeks with knee injury, Jason Verrett done for year with torn ACL

    The 49ers have lost RB Rasheem Mostert for at least 8 weeks and CB Jason Verrett for the year in their Week 1 win vs. Lions.

  • 8 takeaways from wild 49ers win in Detroit

    8 things we're taking away from the #49ers' close win over the Lions.

  • Wildfires rage in Sequoia National park and forest, sending flames into grove of giant trees

    Giant sequoias are under threat from new fires as blazes in a national park and an adjoining national forest grow, while containment on the huge Dixie fire rises to 75%.

  • Report: 49ers traded up to keep Patriots from getting Mac Jones (not a typo)

    When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]

  • Wildfire forces thousands to flee homes in Spain

    Firefighters battled a raging wildfire in the mountainous Sierra Bermeja in southern Spain on Sunday, as the country sent in a military unit to help tackle blazes burning close to a Costa del Sol resort.The wildfire fanned by strong winds has now driven out close to 2,000 people and killed one emergency worker since it erupted on Wednesday.Huge plumes of smoke rising above the mountains could be seen from miles away. Footage released by emergency services showed firefighters trying to contain flames in the dry, wooded terrain amid high late-summer temperatures.Evacuees, some elderly, sat around plastic tables in a sports center in the nearby town of Ronda, as volunteers brought in bottled water, chairs and supplies. EVACUEE, 70, BENITO MENA: "It was very quick, they rushed us out, I came with only the clothes on my back and left everything there, even the animals, a dog and some cats, though I don't think anything will happen to them. I thought it was never going to happen, but there was such a big cloud over the village that it was scary."The fire covered roughly 15,000 acres according to provisional data. The regional forest fire agency said 365 firefighters were tackling the blaze supported by 41 aircraft and 25 vehicles. Regional environment chief Carmen Crespo said on Friday that the blaze appeared to have been started deliberately and investigators were working to uncover more details.

  • Every Premier League goal from Matchweek 4

    Watch all the goals from Matchweek 4 of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

  • The 49ers' Week 1 Curveballs

    Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 1's biggest storylines, including the 49ers' shocking personnel decisions. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)