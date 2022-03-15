49ers to sign CB Charvarius Ward to 3-year deal

The 49ers found their free agent cornerback. They’re set to sign former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with $26.7 million guaranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The pact can become official Wednesday at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.

Ward, 25, joined the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted rookie. He started two of the 13 games he played as a rookie, then became a full-time starter over the next three years.

In four seasons Ward played in 56 games with 43 starts. He racked up 222 tackles, four interceptions and 29 pass breakups. Last season he allowed a 51 percent completion rate and a 73.6 QB rating when targeted per Pro Football Focus.

Ward wasn’t one of the top cornerbacks available, but he does fit what the 49ers need. They build their defense through the defensive line, so they just need good enough cornerback play. Ward gives them a good starter to go alongside Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas. They sorely lacked depth in the secondary a season ago and now they’ve invested in that spot with their first big offseason deal.