The 49ers have had their share of injuries at the running back position. The team placed Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol Monday. He also has knee “irritation,” coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Wednesday.

Mitchell will not practice Wednesday.

The MRI of Mitchell’s knee, though, found no structural damage.

Still his availability for Sunday is in doubt.

Jeff Wilson is expected to be limited today after having his surgically repaired knee “flare up” Sunday.

JaMycal Hasty played one offensive snap and 15 on special teams after returning from ankle issues. He could start this week.

“He got a lot better this year,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “Had heck of a camp. When Raheem (Mostert) went down, he solidified himself as a third-down back, then had a high ankle sprain, then got another one. Last week was his first practice back. Hopefully he’ll continue to get healthier.”

Trenton Cannon will not practice Wednesday after his scary collision on the opening kickoff Sunday. He spent a night in a Seattle hospital for observation and is in concussion protocol.

The 49ers brought in a reinforcement, signing Brian Hill. Hill had a workout with two other running backs Tuesday.

He played 36 games the past three seasons with Atlanta and has appeared in 45 games in his career. Hill has 247 touches for 1,295 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

49ers sign Brian Hill with Elijah Mitchell out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk