49ers sign Breeland Speaks

2018 second-round pick Breeland Speaks is back in the NFL.

The 49ers announced Speaks' addition to their defensive line on Friday. Cornerback Anthony Averett was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Speaks was selected by the Chiefs out of Ole Miss and he played in 16 games for the team during his rookie season. He had 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the course of the campaign.

Speaks spent the next season on injured reserve and was one of the team's final preseason cuts in 2020. He spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, and Bills over the next two seasons, but no other regular season appearances.

The USFL's Michigan Panthers signed Speaks last December and he led the league with nine sacks this year.