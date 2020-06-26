49ers sign Brandon Aiyuk to rookie contract; only one draft pick to go

Signed, sealed and delivered.

The 49ers marked off two important boxes on their offseason checklist when they signed both of their first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. In addition to reaching an agreement with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco also signed receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year contract.

Aiyuk's rookie contract, which was announced in a team statement, reportedly contains a fifth-year option, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Both first-rounders are now under contract, as WR Brandon Aiyuk joins Javon Kinlaw as signing four-year deals with fifth-year options. https://t.co/9Jq6NQHrER — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 26, 2020

The 49ers traded up in the first round to snag Aiyuk, a standout receiver at Arizona State, with the No. 25 overall pick. He appeared in 25 games across two seasons for the Sun Devils and registered 98 receptions for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 28 kickoff returns for 760 yards (27.1 average) and 25 punt returns for 293 yards (11.7 average) and one touchdown on special teams.

With Emmanuel Sanders now a member of the New Orleans Saints after departing in free agency, Aiyuk is expected to immediately compete for a starting spot with San Francisco. And with No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel possibly sidelined into the season due to a Jones fracture, Aiyuk might be counted on even earlier than anticipated.

Aiyuk became the fifth of the NFL's 32 first-round picks to sign his rookie contract. The 49ers have now reached contract agreements with five of their six 2020 draft selections, with tight end Charlie Woerner being the only one currently unsigned.

