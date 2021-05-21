49ers sign Bennie Fowler to one-year contract, waive Marqise Lee

Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

Josh Schrock
49ers sign WR Fowler to one-year contract, waive Lee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marqise Lee's time with the 49ers was brief and it ended Friday when the team announced it had waived the veteran receiver and signed wideout Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract.

Fowler, 29, is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints in his career. He went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2014.

In 68 games, Fowler has 97 receptions for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns. He has started 12 games in his career.

The 49ers signed Lee to a contract on Monday after his tryout at rookie minicamp.

Fowler joins a 49ers' wide receiver corps that includes Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James, Travis Benjamin, Mohamed Sanu, Trent Sherfield and Jalen Hurd. Kevin White and River Cracraft also have NFL experience.

