49ers to sign backup quarterback Josh Johnson

Well-traveled backup quarterback Josh Johnson is heading to San Francisco again.

The 49ers are signing Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This will be Johnson’s fourth stint with the 49ers during a career that has seen him sign with more teams than any other player in NFL history. Johnson was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2008 and since then has been to San Francisco, the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL, Cleveland, Cincinnati, San Francisco again, Cincinnati again, the Jets, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Baltimore, the Giants, Houston, Oakland, Washington, the San Diego Fleet of the AAF, Detroit, the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL, San Francisco again, the Jets again, Baltimore again, Denver, and now San Francisco again.

The 49ers have now lost both their first-string quarterback, Trey Lance, and their second-string quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, to season-ending injuries. Brock Purdy is now the 49ers’ starter, Jacob Eason is on the 49ers’ practice squad, and now Johnson is in the 49ers’ quarterback room as well.

