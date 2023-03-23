49ers sign Austin Bryant to one-year contract to boost D-line depth

49ers sign defensive lineman Bryant to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers further bolstered depth on their defensive line Thursday by officially signing Austin Bryant to a one-year contract.

Bryant, 26, was a fourth-round pick by Detroit in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the last four seasons with the Lions.

In 33 career games, Bryant logged 65 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He had the best season of his career in 2021 with Detroit, notching 31 tackles, five tackles for loss and all 4.5 sacks.

Bryant played four seasons for the Clemson Tigers alongside Clelin Ferrell, who signed with the 49ers shortly after free agency opened in March. Ferrell and Bryant won two national championships together at Clemson in 2016 and 2018.

Ferrell and Bryant join former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as the newcomers to the 49ers' defensive line. They are needed reinforcements after Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis, Maurice Hurst and Hassan Ridgeway found new homes in free agency.

