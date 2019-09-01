49ers sign Antone Exum, place Kentavius Street on IR

The 49ers signed safety Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year deal Sunday, the team announced.

Exum, who was cut Saturday, can play both free safety and strong safety.

He spent the past two seasons with the 49ers, playing 17 games and starting eight. Exum has seven pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Friday.

He missed last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament while working out for the Giants before the 2018 draft. The 49ers made him a fourth-round pick anyway, knowing he would not play last season.

He will become eligible to return to the 53-player roster this season after missing eight weeks.

The 49ers also announced nine practice squad signings: Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, safety Marcell Harris, tight end Daniel Helm, receiver Malik Henry, linebacker Elijah Lee, offensive guard Ross Reynolds, defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.