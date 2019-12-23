49ers sign Anthony Zettel

The 49ers are bringing in a new defensive lineman for the final week of the regular season.

The team announced the signing of Anthony Zettel on Monday afternoon. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga was waived to clear space for him.

Zettel spent a couple of months with the Bengals before being waived last week. He had five tackles in four games for Cincinnati and has also spent time with the Browns and Lions, including making 16 starts and recording 6.5 sacks for Detroit in 2017.

The 49ers played without Dee Ford and Jullian Taylor against the Rams on Saturday night, so healthy bodies on the defensive line are a welcome addition ahead of this week’s game against the Seahawks for the NFC West title.