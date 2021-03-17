For the second time in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the 49ers have made a big move on their offensive line.

The 49ers are expected to sign free agent center Alex Mack, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That news comes about an hour after the news that left tackle Trent Williams is re-signing with the 49ers.

Mack made no secret that San Francisco was where he hoped to sign, saying in February that he’d love to play for Kyle Shanahan again. Mack played in Shanahan’s offense both in Cleveland and in Atlanta.

“Kyle is an incredible coach,” Mack said. “He’s an incredible coach, great person, strong motivator and runs an offense that is something that I’d know really well and that I performed very well in. Yeah, that said, they [the 49ers] are a very enticing thing.”

In Mack and Williams, the 49ers have made a pair of aggressive moves to ensure a strong offensive line this season: Mack was the No. 80 player on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents, while Williams was No. 8. Now the biggest question is whether Jimmy Garoppolo can get the job done playing behind that offensive line.

49ers to sign Alex Mack originally appeared on Pro Football Talk