49ers sign Akeem Spence, place Maurice Hurst on IR

With defensive lineman Maurice Hurst out for the season with a torn biceps, the 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman.

San Francisco announced on Monday that the club has signed Akeem Spence.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Spence spent time with Washington and Denver after being cut by New England at the start of the regular season. He appeared in one game for Washington, playing five defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Spence played his first four seasons with the Buccaneers but has bounced around since then. He’s also had stints with Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville since 2017.

Spence has appeared in 110 games with 57 starts, recording 205 total tackles with 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and 35 quarterback hits.

Hurst has been placed on injured reserve as a corresponding roster move.

