49ers re-sign 4 players to 1-year deals, add QB Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers on Thursday announced a handful of roster moves, including four one-year extensions for players who could play key roles for them in 2022. They also added a third QB to their roster.

Let’s run through the signings and what they mean:

DL Kevin Givens

Givens has become a key player on the 49ers’ defensive line rotation, but he could be thrust into a larger role this season if free agent DL DJ Jones doesn’t re-sign. The 49ers added Givens as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he carved out a real role in 2020 while playing 47 percent of the snaps in 13 games. Last year he played in 28 percent of the snaps in 13 contests after dealing with an injury. In 27 games he has 1.0 sacks, 37 tackles and six tackles for loss.

DL Maurice Hurst

A calf injury limited Hurst to only two games last season for San Francisco after they signed him last offseason. Hurst had a nice preseason and looked to be en route to a significant role on the interior of the defensive line. The injuries kept him from being productive, but he showed enough that he could become a key player on the interior this year should he stay healthy.

OL Colton McKivitz

McKivitz went from cut, to the practice squad, to the active roster, to swing tackle over the course of last year. The 2020 fifth-round pick was drafted to play guard after playing tackle in college, but he appears to have found a home on the outside in the pros. If he can play outside while competing for a starting guard job this offseason he’ll have a shot to carry a pretty significant role in 2022.

RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty was the 49ers’ primary third-down back last year and had a handful of nice plays down the stretch. San Francisco would probably like to get more from a third-down back, but Hasty is a good option to keep on the roster. He posted 68 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries last year. He also had 23 catches for 157 yards. The 49ers will likely add another RB to compete with Hasty for the third-down role. Second-year RB Trey Sermon should also be in the mix there.

QB Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld was signed to a Reserve/Future contract which puts him on the 90-man offseason roster. He served as the practice squad QB last year and worked as the QB2 when Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance was unavailable. The 49ers probably don’t want him to be the QB2 this season, but having him in the building for the offseason program could be valuable for Trey Lance as he goes through what will likely be his first full season as a starter.

