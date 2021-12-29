49ers sign 3 to practice squad, including former special teams ace Mark Nzeocha

The 49ers on Wednesday announced three additions to their practice squad. Quarterback Tyler Bray, punter Colby Wadman, and former 49ers linebacker Mark Nzeocha were all added before the team begins their preparations for a Week 17 matchup against the Texans.

Nzeocha is a familiar face for the 49ers who could wind up making an impact on special teams if he’s placed on the active roster. He spent four seasons with San Francisco from 2017-20, and contributed mostly on special teams. In 47 games with the 49ers he posted 40 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception. The team this year has struggled on special teams and adding a veteran like Nzeocha makes sense if they’re looking to improve their coverage units.

Wadman was brought in to give the 49ers an option if P Mitch Wishnowsky is unable to clear COVID protocols by Sunday. The newest 49ers punter played his college football at UC Davis and spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Broncos. In 28 games he averaged 44.5 yards per punt.

The 49ers also brought in Bray to add another body to their quarterback room. He could be insurance in the event Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to participate because of his thumb injury. Bray was signed by the Chiefs in 2013 as an undrafted rookie. He’s seen action in two games as a pro – once in 2017 with Kansas City and once in 2020 with the Bears. He has one completion for 18 yards in six-career attempts.

