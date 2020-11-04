49ers shut down facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

The San Francisco 49ers are just days away from having lost to the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The 49ers, who have been riddled with injuries all season, were just dealt another blow on Wednesday morning when a player tested positive for COVID-19.

San Francisco issued the following statement via Twitter:

“The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine,” the 49ers said. “Our organization has entered the NFL‘s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”

The 49ers and Packers are set to square off in just over 24 hours on “Thursday Night Football.” That game remains a go, for now.

No Seattle players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of his post.

