49ers make shocking 1st-round pick in 2024 NFL draft

It was a surprise for the 49ers in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. They selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall No. 31 overall.

Pearsall measured in at 6-1, 191 pounds at the NFL combine. He helped his draft stock with a good workout that included a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash.

In five seasons in college, including three at Arizona State and two more at Florida he played in 55 games with 34 starts and posted 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He figures to help the 49ers’ depth right away at wide receiver, but he also gives the team some flexibility long-term at the position with question marks surrounding the futures of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.

