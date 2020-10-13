49ers can shake offensive rust with more practices, Kyle Shanahan says

Shanahan says 49ers can shake offensive rust in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers hadn't experienced a loss as embarrassing as Sunday's defeat against the Miami Dolphins in nearly two years.

On Dec. 2, 2018, the division rival Seattle Seahawks beat the 49ers, 43-16. On Sunday, the Dolphins beat the 49ers, 43-17.

The 49ers went 4-12 in 2018, and they seemed to turn the corner long ago. They drafted edge rusher Nick Bosa in 2019, established a dominant pass rush, developed an elite running game and played their way to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV last season.

Sunday looked a lot like a sequel to that 2018 game. Several players said a lack of on-field execution was the reason they were unable to keep the game within reach.

On Monday, Kyle Shanahan was adamant the 49ers' lack of execution wasn’t a result of apathy. He emphasized he wasn’t making excuses, but Shanahan cited injuries leading to a lack of consistent practice time together as why the 49ers sputtered.

“It’s definitely not a lack of effort, but it takes 11 guys to make a play work and we haven't been clean enough,” Shanahan said on a video conference call with reporters. “Any answer to your questions would be an excuse, so I just try to keep it real, but we’ve got to get out there and practice a lot more.”

The 49ers, like the rest of the NFL, didn't have a traditional offseason program or preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, the 49ers are yet to practice with all of their top offensive playmakers healthy at the same time.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned in Week 4 after sustaining a Jones fracture in the offseason. Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a shortened training camp due to a hamstring injury and missed Week 1. Tight end George Kittle sat out for two weeks after he sustained a knee sprain in the season opener. Raheem Mostert missed the better part of three weeks after spraining his knee in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

When Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk were finally back at practice leading into Week 4, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was nursing a high ankle sprain. Shanahan thought they finally would all return last week, but Samuel missed practice due to an illness that included a fever ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

“I was excited to get Deebo back for a second week, but we missed two more practices with him, which is very tough for Deebo,” Shanahan said. “It was very tough for our quarterback coming back.

“It's tough on a rookie in Aiyuk, and we're just getting Kittle back here. So, I know we have some inconsistencies in that way, which, to me, get magnified when we're not playing good altogether.”

Shanahan said it didn't help playing from behind Sunday, either. The 49ers trailed 14-0 just over 10 minutes into the game, which didn't give his offense the opportunity to rely on the running game as much as they normally would. That put even more pressure on the 49ers' already struggling offensive line.

“It's really magnified everything to everyone, which I understand it hasn't looked good and we've got to get a lot better, but there's no secret to it," Shanahan said. "There's one way to get better. It's practicing.”

Shanahan reiterated that he's happy with his best offensive players' effort. He will continue to get them as many reps as possible in practice under league rules, but he also hopes they can stay healthy enough to experience some much-needed consistency.

“If there was an ever an issue that I thought of that people aren't trying their hardest, it'd be a completely different situation,” Shanahan said. “I see guys working, I see guys doing what they can, but I can't get on guys too hard when they've only had three practices in there or they've only been here for two weeks.”