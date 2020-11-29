49ers get several key players back

The 49ers have an unresolved issue regarding the location of upcoming home games, but they’ve gotten some clarity regarding several key players who will return for Sunday’s rematch with the Rams.

Late Saturday, the Rams activated five players from injured reserve and the COVID-19 reserve list.

Back from IR are running back Raheem Mostert (pictured), cornerback Richard Sherman, and running back Jeff Wilson. Tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Joe Walker have return from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The 49ers still have 13 players on injured reserve, and three on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Mostert last played in a Week Six win over the Rams. Sherman last saw action way back in Week One, in a season-opening loss to the 49ers.

