49ers seven-round NFL Mock Draft: Will team protect Jimmy Garoppolo?

The reasonable options for the 49ers' first-round draft pick are mostly on the defensive side.

They could have their choice of linebackers Roquan Smith or Tremaine Edmunds, or defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick or Derwin James.

But in this seven-round mock draft, it turns out the 49ers spend their first two selections on the other side of the ball to protect and serve the face of their franchise.

The 49ers enter the draft with nine scheduled selections. They can be expected to make some moves along the way with four picks within the first 74 selections. It's more likely the 49ers would trade back from No. 9, but they also have some options later in the draft to move up to get a player they target.

Here is a look at the players the 49ers could add over the course of the three-day draft (Thursday-Saturday):

1. First round (No. 9): OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

The 49ers invested greatly in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It would make a lot of sense if the 49ers put a plan in place to keep him protected for the foreseeable future. McGlinchey (6-8, 310) is widely considered the top offensive tackle in the draft. He is smart enough to learn multiple positions as a rookie. He could start off at guard and swing tackle before transitioning to a starting tackle spot at the proper time. Right tackle Trent Brown is scheduled for unrestricted free agency, and the 49ers appear reluctant to present him with a lucrative, long-term contract offer. Six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley turns 34 during training camp.



2. Second round (No. 59): WR Anthony Miller, Memphis

This is not a statement against the wide receivers already on the 49ers' roster. This is all about the vision for Miller being inserted into Kyle Shanahan's scheme and how he can become a trusted target for Garoppolo for many years. Miller (5-11, 200) could easily be the best all-around wide receiver in this draft with his understanding of the game and his willingness to mix it up.



3. Third round (No. 70): EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

The 49ers must improve their pass rush. Hubbard may not be a double-digit sack producer, but he will work hard and should be a solid player for a long time. After Bradley Chubb, this draft has a lot of question marks at edge rusher. Hubbard is not far behind the two other edge rushers – Marcus Davenport and Harold Landry – who are likely to be selected in the middle of the first round.



4. Third round (No. 74): LB Fred Warner, BYU

Roquan Smith and Tremaine Edmunds are widely considered two of the more likely options for the 49ers with their first-round selection. But the 49ers can wait a little while and fill this spot while Reuben Foster's future with the organization remains uncertain. Warner (6-3 ½, 235) has good height and can get a lot stronger. He has the athleticism to run and cover.



5. Fourth round (No. 128): CB Carlton Davis, Auburn

Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon are the starting cornerbacks. The 49ers can use another young player to develop as a mid-round pick behind Sherman, who entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2011. Davis (6-1, 205) has good size and arm length, and his skills as a press corner are a good fit for the 49ers' scheme.



6. Fifth round (No. 143): S Kyzir White, West Virginia

The only thing wrong with the three safeties currently on the 49ers who project as starters is that two of them – Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt – are not signed beyond this season. White (6-2, 219) could ultimately be a good fit at strong safety. Although he does not run well, he would immediately be one of the team's core special-teams players.



7. Sixth round (No. 184): OT Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T

He is big (6-7 1/2, 302), smart and athletic. But he is also very raw and needs to get a lot stronger. The 49ers have the time to develop him, as there would be no need to get him on the field as a rookie.



8. Seventh round (No. 223): RB Justin Jackson, Northwestern

Jackson (6-0, 199) proved his durability in college with 1,142 carries for 5,440 yards during his four-year career. He has elusiveness and good speed. He must get stronger to put himself in position to contribute on special teams and be ready if his number is called on offense.



9. Seventh round (No. 240): TE Will Dissly, Washington

Dissly (6-4, 262) takes over the role that veteran Logan Paulsen filled last season as a blocking specialist. Dissly moved to offense after beginning his college career as a defensive end. He was the second-slowest tight end at the combine (4.87 seconds in the 40-yard dash). But that's OK. He is here for his power, not his finesse.

