49ers set initial 53-man roster for 2022 NFL regular season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jauan JenningsAmerican football wide receiverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brandon AiyukAmerican football wide receiverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Charlie WoernerAmerican football tight endLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Charles OmenihuAmerican football defensive endLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Talanoa HufangaAmerican football safetyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
It's official: The 49ers' initial 53-man roster is set.
Now that training camp is in the rearview mirror, those who made the cut can focus on San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears Sept. 11 at Soldier Field.
There were some surprise releases, countless no-brainers and a couple of feel-good roster additions the 49ers hope can help take them to the Super Bowl.
Plus, one very shocking return.
A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Jordan Willis both will re-sign with the 49ers on Wednesday after being released ahead of Tuesday's cuts. Safety Jimmie Ward and linebacker Curtis Robinson will be placed on injured reserve to make room.
With that being said, here's your first look at the 49ers' initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (3)
Brock Purdy
Running back (6)
Elijah Mitchell
Jeff Wilson Jr.
Tyrion Davis-Price
Jordan Mason
Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
Wide receiver (5)
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Danny Gray
Tight end (3)
Offensive line (9)
Trent Williams
Spencer Burford
Jaylon Moore
Nick Zakelj
Defensive line (9)
Drake Jackson
Kerry Hyder Jr.
Linebacker (6)
Curtis Robinson
Cornerback (5)
Samuel Womack III
Safety (4)
Jimmie Ward
Specialists (3)
Robbie Gould (K)
Taybor Pepper (LS)
Mitch Wishnowsky (P)
Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast