49ers set to improve on injury front after well-timed Week 9 bye

49ers looking to be much healthier after well-timed bye week

For the first time in the 2022 season -- and maybe his entire 49ers coaching career -- Kyle Shanahan shared that there were no new injuries to report after a game.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward left Sunday's 31-14 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams briefly, but returned a few plays later and ended up being on the field for 50 snaps (90 percent of the game).

The 49ers head into the bye week with a relatively healthy roster, with hopes that many who have been out with injuries could return for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angele Chargers at Levi’s Stadium.

“We’re pretty optimistic that we will get a number of guys back,” Shanahan said Monday via conference call with local media. “It’s tough because all those guys stay here and rehab. They got to have a good week here rehabbing and we will find out when we get back.”

Shanahan shared that the team was in for meetings on Monday, has a workout scheduled on Tuesday, and then will enjoy a week off before reporting back the following Monday for a normal schedule. The coach is hopeful that several players will be healthier after the week off.

The 49ers hope that do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel and fellow wideout Jauan Jennings, who was close to being able to play in Los Angeles, can return to practice after both missed Sunday's game with hamstring injuries. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who broke his finger in Week 7 and was seen at the game with a cast on his hand, could also return and play with a protected cast similar to safety Jimmie Ward.

Shanahan did not give updates on each player, but believes that linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) could also return to practices following another week of rehab.

Defensive lineman Jordan Willis, who was placed on injured reserve in September with a knee injury, could also be a candidate to return for the second half of the season.

“I do believe his rehab is going well and we will have an option to bring him back,” Shanahan said.

